Pull marketing data from 20+ sources to Google Data Studio. Directly.
No need for a Google Sheets workaround
Follow us
Best SEM reporting tool selected @
Get data from multiple accounts of one data source
Blend data from multiple sources
"I love how easy the new Supermetrics data connector is to use. Supermetrics seamlessly connects Data Studio directly to non-Google web services such as Facebook, turning Data Studio into a key tool to visualize my business data and track my key metrics."
Ben Collins
"Supermetrics' native connectors in Google Data Studio immediately made our team more efficient and our reports more valuable to our consulting clients."
Andrew Garberson
Director of Digital Marketing Strategy at
Data Consultant at benlcollins.com
Get Started Now
No need for a Google Sheets workaround
Blend data from multiple sources
Get data from multiple accounts of one data source